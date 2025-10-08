Five held in Hyderabad for online gaming fraud

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Five people, who were allegedly involved in cheating people through fake gaming platforms, have been arrested, police said here on Wednesday.

The Cyber Crime Police arrested those who supplied bank accounts and SIM cards to a cyber gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) B Sai Sri said.

The gang misled innocent victims through fake gaming platforms with promises of unreal profits and collected large sums of money, she said.

The accused operated through instant messaging app groups, and supplied over 120 bank accounts for fraudulent transactions, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

They were employed by another accused and managed funds through a gaming portal. The total transactions are yet to be identified and so far about Rs 14 lakh in these accounts is being seized, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH