Five held in Mangaluru gold robbery case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 29 (PTI) Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with alleged abduction and robbery of a gold shop employee who was carrying a gold bar on a scooter, police officials said here on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as Farish (18), Safwan (23), Arafat Ali (18), Faraz (19), and a juvenile in conflict with the law, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 26 near the Venkataramana Temple on Car Street, when two assailants intercepted the employee, Mustafa, before others in a car forced him inside, assaulted him, and later dropped him off in Ekkur after making away with the gold bar kept in his scooter.

Citing the investigation, a senior police officer said that the conspiracy was hatched with the help of a former employee of the same jewellery store who had passed on information about the victim's movements.

A scooter used in the crime has been seized, while efforts are on to trace the car and recover the stolen property, he said.

The case is being investigated under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. PTI COR AMP KH