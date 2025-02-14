Five held in Manipur for displaying arms during football match

Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) The Manipur Police have arrested five persons for allegedly displaying “sophisticated arms” during a recent football match at a village in Kangpokpi district, officials said on Friday.
The incident took place in K Gamnomphai Village in the district when the football was underway, they said.
“On 12.02.2025, Manipur Police arrested five persons who were... seen in a video on various social media holding sophisticated arms during an ongoing football match at K Gamnomphai Village Ground,” a police officer said.
Around 10-15 miscreants were also seen in camouflage attire during the match, he said.
Investigation is underway.