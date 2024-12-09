Five held in UP for trying to convert people to Christianity

Meerut (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested five persons from Partapur, a town near Meerut, for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity, officials said.

Advertisment

The accused allegedly lured people by offering them money to convert to Christianity in the Shankar Nagar area, police said.

The accused -- Vinit (35), Jauni (37), Geeta (50), Payal (32) and Sangeeta (37) -- have been booked under Section 3/5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, said.

The accused lured Hindus with money, claiming to cure all their diseases if they accepted Christianity, thus putting psychological pressure on them, the ASP said.

Advertisment

Alleging that the accused were converting innocent people of the area by offering money, Sachin Sirohi, a local right wing leader, said this practice needed to be stopped.

Stating that no one can prevent the followers of Sanatan Dharma from following their religion, Sirohi claimed similar incidents were reported from Meerut earlier as well. PTI COR ABN ARI