Five held in UP's Deoria for death of constable in road accident

Deoria (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Five persons were arrested here on Saturday following an encounter for allegedly killing a police constable in a road accident, police said.

Mahanand Yadav (28) was discharging his duties at the Kervania barrier in the Bhatni area here on September 20 when an SUV hit him, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital here but he died during treatment, Sharma said.

When the police traced the five accused and reached Mundera village here on Saturday morning to nab them, the persons fired at the police, he said.

However, they were overpowered by the police and finally arrested, the SP said.

He added that a country-made pistol was also recovered from them.

A case has been registered against the accused, all of them residents of Bihar, under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav, a 2016 batch constable, was a resident of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR NAV RPA