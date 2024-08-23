Five held, minor detained for raping mentally unwell Chandrapur woman, shooting video

Chandrapur, Aug 23 (PTI) Five persons were arrested and a minor detained for allegedly raping a 27-year-old mentally unwell woman and shooting a video of her ordeal in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the night of August 12 in Nagbhid tehsil, some 100 kilometres away from the district headquarters, he said.

"One person, identified as Harinarayan Manre, was arrested for raping the woman. Four others were held for shooting a video. We have also detained a 17-year-old boy. We were alerted about the incident after we found out about the video from social media. We identified the woman, who is mentally unwell, and then proceeded with arresting the accused," he said.

The accused have been charged under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the Nagbhid police station official said. PTI COR BNM