Five held with drugs worth Rs 6.18 lakh during anti-narcotics drive in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 4 (PTI) Five people were arrested with LSD and ganja worth Rs 6.18 lakh in separate operations by the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police made the seizures last week as part of their anti-narcotics campaign, the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Madan Ballal said, "The Vasai crime branch executed two major operations in Palghar district, and arrested five accused and seized narcotics worth Rs 6,18,442." Based on a tip-off, a team intercepted two suspects near Vasai West on September 27, and found 0.440 mg of LSD paper, a synthetic hallucinogenic drug, worth Rs 4.40 lakh in their possession.

The accused Dev Pankaj Modi (27) and Sohel Yusuf Syed (28) were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Ballal said.

In another operation on September 25, the police raided a premises in Kaman village of Vasai taluka and caught a man and two women with 8.111 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.78 lakh.

The trio, Sunil Subhash Pawar (38), his wife Asha (35), and Priyanka Santosh Kansare (26), was booked in an NDPS case registered at Naigaon police station, he said. PTI COR ARU