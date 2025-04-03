Five held with FICN in Buldhana

Buldhana, Apr 3 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested allegedly with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on a tip off received on March 25 by the Lonar police station, the official said.

"A trap was set up at Hirdav Chowk and one person was held with seven FICN of Rs 100 denomination. Further probe led to the arrest of four more persons. Nineteen FICN of Rs 100 denomination were seized from them. More arrests are likely in the case," he added. PTI COR BNM