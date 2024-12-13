Five held with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh in Goa

Panaji, Dec 13 (PTI) Goa police arrested five persons and seized ganja worth Rs 10 lakh at a bus stand, an official said on Friday.

A police team apprehended the accused, who were peddling ganja at the parking lot of a new bus stand of the Kadamba Transport Corporation in Mapusa town on Thursday, the official said.

He said the accused, Chandankumar Sharma (22), Rohit Sharma (21) and Imtiyaj Ansari (21), all three from Jharkhand, and Vijay Volvoikar (25) and Parshuram Lamani (36) from Goa, were apprehended with 10 kg of ganja, worth Rs 10 lakh.

A probe is underway, the official added. PTI RPS ARU