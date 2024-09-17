Five held with weapons for planning robbery in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 17 (PTI) Police have arrested five people with weapons from a park here while they were allegedly planning to commit a robbery, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Akash, Priyanshu, Vijay, Shivam Kumar and Sonu, police said.

According to police, they received a tip-off regarding a robbery being planned by the accused. Following this, the team conducted a raid and arrested them with illegal weapons from a park in sector 40 on Monday evening.

Three country-made pistols, four cartridges and 1 iron rod were recovered from their possession. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station, they added.

During the investigation, the police found that four of the five accused were involved in other crimes including robbery, assault and theft, officials said.

"We will take all the accused on police remand after producing them in the city court. We hope that many cases will be revealed during questioning with the accused", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said. PTI COR HIG HIG