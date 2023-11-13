Five high court judges transferred

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Five judges were transferred to various high courts on Monday.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court was transferred to the Madras HC.

Justice Shekhar B Saraf of the Calcutta High Court has been sent to the Allahabad HC and Justice Bibek Chaudhary of the Calcutta HC to the Patna High Court.

Telangana High Court's Justice M Sudheer Kumar has been transferred to the Madras HC and Justice C Sumalatha to the Karnataka High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their transfers in a post on X, formerly Twitter. PTI NAB SMN