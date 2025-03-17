Five history-sheeters externed from Latur for one year

Latur, Mar 17 (PTI) Five history-sheeters have been externed from Latur district limits for a period of one year as part of efforts to curb criminal activities and to maintain law and order, a police official said on Monday.

The action against the five was taken under Section 55 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951 on the directives of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

The five, identified as Akshay alias Akash Ram Telange, Sahil Mahboob Sayyed, Balaji Ramrao Dongre, Kishor Kondiba Dhanwale and Krishna Gadekar, have allegedly caused public disturbance, damaged property etc, which are punishable by up to life imprisonment, the official said. PTI COR BNM