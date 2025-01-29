Five hospitalised after scrap dealer cuts open gas cylinder in Indore

Indore, Feb 26 (PTI) Five people were hospitalised with breathing difficulties after an unidentified gas leaked from a cylinder being dismantled by a scrap dealer here late Thursday night, a police officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Disesh Aggarwal told PTI that the leak occurred when the dealer tried to cut the cylinder in the Raoji Bazaar police station area, and people nearby complained of breathing problems.

"The five affected people have been admitted to different hospitals. The leak has been contained and the situation is now under control. It is not yet known what kind of gas was in the cylinder," Aggarwal said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani said that the condition of all five people is stable.