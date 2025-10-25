Five houses gutted, cow burnt alive as fire breaks out in Shimla village

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) Five houses were gutted and a cow was burnt alive in a fire that broke out in Narmana village here on Saturday, police said.

No loss of human life was reported in the incident, the cause of which is not yet known.

The fire broke out and quickly spread to the five houses. Residents informed the fire department. However, before the fire could be put out, the houses had been reduced to ashes, police said.

District administration officials also reached the spot to assess the losses suffered by the five families.

Meanwhile, the affected families have moved in with their relatives.