Five hurt in Himachal road accident

Una, Mar 16 (PTI) Five people were injured when their car collided with a canter truck near Mini Secretariat Chowk in this Himachal Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The injured -- Ashraf Mohammad, his wife Basa Bibi, Nek Mohammad, his wife Changi Bibi, and Janaib Mohammad -- are residents of the district's Dhusara village.

The accident occurred around 1:45 am. The driver lost control of the car and it collided with the canter truck, the police said.

The police and locals rescued the injured and admitted them to a nearby medical facility.

Ashraf and his wife were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said a probe into the accident was underway.