Five hurt in Punjab hospital clash

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital in Punjab's Mohali, officials said on Saturday.

A case has been registered in connection with the clash that took place late on Friday, they said.

A video purporting to show members of the two groups throwing hospital furniture, wheelchairs, flowerpots and other items at each other while patients and their attendants flee for safety became widely circulated on social media.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said an FIR had been registered against both parties involved.

Singh said he contacted the SAS Nagar deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police after learning about the clash and directed them to take appropriate action against both parties.

All hospitals are considered peace zones and any violation of protocol or damage to public property will be met with strict action, regardless of political affiliation, he added.

Violence against any medical personnel and damage to hospital property is a non-bailable offence, Singh said in a statement.

He added the police had launched an investigation and were reviewing CCTV camera footage and gathering witness statements.