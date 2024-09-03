Five hurt in scuffle after man throws glass bottle at Ganesh procession in Thane district

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) A scuffle over hurling of a glass bottle during a Ganpati procession in Dombivli city of Thane district left five persons injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night under the limits of Tilak Nagar police station.

A 22-year-old man, later identified as Ganesh, allegedly threw a glass bottle at some members of a minority community who participated in the procession, causing injuries to three persons, including himself (Ganesh), a police official said.

A fight ensued after Ganesh was detained and questioned by some members of the procession, causing injury to two persons, he said.

Based on a complaint, police on Monday registered an FIR under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far and investigation is underway. PTI COR MVG NSK NSK