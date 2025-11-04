Five IITs, DU, IISc among top 100 institutes in Asia: QS Rankings

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Delhi University, have figured in Asia’s top 100 institutions, according to the QS University Rankings announced on Tuesday.

IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur figured in the list of top 100 Asian institutes.

“Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500," London based QS said in a statement.

It said compared to last year’s rankings, 36 Indian institutes improved, 16 remained the same and 105 dropped. "The expansion of the rankings is associated with the greater volatility observed in this year’s results." “Overall, 41 Indian institutions appear in the top 80th percentile of universities. India ranks best in Asia for staff with PhD,” it added.

IIT-Delhi, which ranked 59 this year, was declared the best Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.