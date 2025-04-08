Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants posing as transgender held in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi immigrants have been arrested in Jahangirpuri after they were found to be staying illegally in India by posing as transgender to avoid detection, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused — Md Shakidul (24), Md Dulal Akhtar alias Hazera Bibi (36), Md Amirul Islam alias Monika (31), Md Mahir alias Mahi (22) and Saddam Hussain alias Rubina (30) — are all male by birth.

They allegedly underwent minor surgeries and took hormonal injections to alter their physical appearance and impersonate members of the transgender community. The official said they were found engaging in begging and other activities at traffic signals.

Seven mobile phones were recovered from their possession, all installed with the banned IMO app, which they used to communicate with their families in Bangladesh, police said in a statement.

They were apprehended near Jahangirpuri Metro Station on Monday following a week-long surveillance, during which police kept watch based on information regarding their modus operandi to evade the law.

All five were residing in Daryaganj area and had entered India illegally with the help of agents, police said.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they crossed over into India through porous borders, travelled to Delhi by train, and adopted female identities through surgeries and hormone treatments to pass off as transgender persons,” the officer said.

The five have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at RK Puram for deportation proceedings. Further investigation is underway, police added. Earlier, on March 27, the police had apprehended six more such Bangladeshi nationals, who disguised themselves as transgender to evade detection.