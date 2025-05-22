Five including 2-year-old rescued after lift gets stuck at Thane high-rise

Thane, May 22 (PTI) Fire brigade personnel rescued five persons including a two-year-old girl after they were trapped in a lift in a residential building here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Vaikunth Piramal complex in Balkum area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

"We received a call at 00:50 am about the lift in a 38-storey building within the complex getting stuck on the third floor," he said.

A Fire Brigade team was sent to the spot and those trapped inside were rescued after 25 minutes, Tadvi said.

All of them were safe, he added. PTI COR KRK