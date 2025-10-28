Five including four minors drown in pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 28 (PTI) Five people, including four minors, drowned on Tuesday while taking a bath in a pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, police said.

All the deceased were in the age bracket of 12-20 years and two were sisters among them.

"Three girls, a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman belonging to Sahpur panchayat in Katkamsandi police station drowned in a pond this afternoon when they went to take a bath there," Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.

All the bodies have been brought to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Rinki Kumari (16) and Riya Kumari (14) who are sisters, Puja Kumari (20) Sakshi Kumari (16). The name of the 12-year old son could not be known, officials added. PTI CORR NAM NN