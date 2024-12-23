Five including two juveniles held for opening fire at 20-year-old in South Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Five people, including two juveniles, were apprehended on Monday for opening fire in south Delhi in which a 20-year-old man was injured, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar when Kunal, from Madangir, was shot and later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, they said A spent cartridge was recovered from the spot and an FIR was registered against the accused, a police officer said.

He said that investigations led to the arrest of Kamal alias Anna and Shubham, both 23-year-old, Sahil (22) and two juveniles.

Two country made pistols, a knife, and two motorcycles used in the crime were also recovered from their possession, he added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack stemmed from personal enmity, the officer said.

Anna allegedly sought revenge after being beaten by Kunal and his friend Sera during a previous altercation, he said.

Anna and Sahil were identified as the shooters, the officer said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ