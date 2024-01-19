Five, including wife of Kerala Congress MLA booked for financial fraud

Kozhikode (Ker), Jan 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against five individuals, including Congress MLA T Siddique's wife in an alleged financial fraud case.

Advertisment

The case was registered following a complaint from a 62-year-old woman against a financial institution, a partnership firm under the Nidhi mutual benefit financial company, where the legislator's wife Sharafunnisa served as the branch manager.

However, Siddique denied the allegations in a press meet here on Friday.

The prime accused in the case is the founder and managing director of the company, Waseem Thondikodan.

Advertisment

The complaint alleges that the financial institution swindled several crores after collecting deposits from people, with the complainant accusing the firm of cheating her to the tune of Rs 5.65 lakhs.

T Siddique, the Kalpetta MLA, countered the allegations, claiming that the case against his wife is 'politically motivated'.

He also claimed that his wife resigned from the firm in December 2022, citing concerns about the firm's unethical operations.

Advertisment

Siddique challenged both the complainant and the police to substantiate the allegations against his wife.

During the press conference, Siddique clarified that his wife did not work at the time specified by the complainant and had never interacted with her.

He insisted that the information portraying his wife as the executive director of the company is false. She was merely a branch manager, the MLA said.

Siddique pointed out the discrepancies in the police FIR, where his wife is mentioned as the managing director, while her resignation letter stated her resignation from the position of branch manager.

The police said they have received over 50 complaints against the firm, and procedures are underway to freeze the account of the main accused, Waseem Thondikadan. PTI KPK TGB SDP ROH