Five infiltrators from Bangladesh apprehended in Assam, deported

Guwahati, Apr 3 (PTI) Five infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended and deported from Assam's Sribhumi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"In a strong and decisive move against infiltration, @sribhumipolice apprehended 5 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back across the border", the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

The infiltrators have been identified as Md Iman Mira, Md Naim Ahmed, Miyazaki Muhammad Rasel, Abdul Kalam Miya and Md Munna.

The CM also praised Assam Police for the "great work".

Sarma had earlier claimed that over 320 infiltrators had been deported over the last seven months and the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1885-km Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since disturbances began in Bangladesh last year.

Assam Police is also maintaining high alert along the border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, an official said. PTI DG MNB