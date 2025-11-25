Five injured as fifth floor of building collapses in Delhi's Jwala Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Five persons were injured after the fifth floor of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Jwala Nagar on Tuesday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the collapse was received at 9.50 am, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

“Five injured persons have been taken to a hospital. The rescue operation is underway to check if any other person is trapped under the debris,” the official said. PTI SSJ ARI