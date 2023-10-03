Five injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur, Oct 3 (PTI) Five people including two women sustained burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Badabiruhan village in the district on Monday. The two women who sustained severe burn injuries have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after first aid at the government hospital in Jajpur Road.

According to locals, one Kamalakanta Swain of Badabiruhan village was fitting the regulator to a freshly delivered cylinder on Monday afternoon, it started leaking and caught fire from a lamp lit for puja.

As a result, Kamalakanta, his wife Sarita, and daughter-in-law Madhusmita sustained burn injuries in the fire mishap.

Hearing screams of the victims, two of their neighbours who had come to the spot to rescue the injured also sustained burn injuries, the villagers said.

While Kamalakanta and his two neighbours received minor burn injuries, his wife and daughter-in-law were critically injured as they were wearing sarees.

Locals rescued all five injured and soon rushed them to the government hospital at Jajpur Road. Later, Sarita and Madhusmita were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their health deteriorated.

On being informed, Panikoili police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. PTI COR BBM BBM RG