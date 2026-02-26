Five injured as milk van hits two bikes, plunges into canal in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Five persons were injured, three of them critically, after a milk van allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol rammed into two motorcycles before plunging into a canal here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Bhadohi-Mirzapur road near the Ugapur canal under Aurai police station limits.

Inspector Ashwini Kumar Tripathi said the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Jhawal (28), a resident of Kithaur police station area in Meerut district, was driving the milk van towards Meerut via National Highway 19 at a high speed.

"He hit two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction and then lost control of the vehicle. The van broke through the canal railing and fell about 20 feet down into the canal," Tripathi said, adding that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The injured were identified as Golu (19), Komal (23), Paro (28), Ashish Yadav (22) and the van driver Jhawal (28). All were taken to a community health centre, from where Golu, Komal and Paro were referred to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University in a critical condition.

Jhawal and Ashish are undergoing treatment at a local government hospital, police said.

Tripathi said both motorcycles have been impounded and a crane was requisitioned to pull the heavy milk van out of the canal.

