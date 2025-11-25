Five injured as roof of house collapses in Delhi's Jwala Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) At least five people, including a woman, were injured after the roof of a newly constructed structure on the four-storey house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Jwala Nagar on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call about the incident around 9.50 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A rescue operation was launched to check if any person was trapped under the debris.

According to Delhi Police, Avinish, one of the family members, told police that construction work was underway on the third floor of the building to create a hall, and the newly constructed roof collapsed suddenly.

Five persons, including two family members, a tenant and two labourers working at the site, were injured, the police said.

The tenant, Rajesh, later reached the hospital on his own with minor injuries.

DFS officials said the injured were being treated, and rescue efforts continued to ensure no one remained trapped underneath the collapsed structure.