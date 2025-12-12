Five injured as structure on under-construction bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Valsad district

Valsad, Dec 12 (PTI) Five workers were injured after a structure on an under-construction bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am during the levelling of a girder of the bridge on the Aurange river.

Five labourers trapped underneath were rescued and rushed to a hospital. None of them is serious, Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said.

The local fire department removed the debris. A probe will be launched into the incident, said the district administration.

Valsad District Collector Bhavya Verma said that four of the five injured are stable, while one is under observation at a hospital.

“The accident occurred while people were working on load balancing at ground level for the girder, which is done before the slab is laid. The Road and Building Department will investigate in detail and determine the exact cause,” Verma said.

The official said the bridge is being constructed at Rs 45 crore, for which approval was given two years ago. It is expected to be completed in another year, the official said.

"A committee will be formed to determine the exact cause and action to be taken on the basis of the outcome of investigation," Verma added.