Five injured at Mumbai airport as out of control Merc hits them; driver arrested

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Five persons, including two foreigners, were injured at Mumbai international airport on Sunday morning after a Mercedes car hit them, a police official said.

The driver of the luxury car, which was at the airport to drop off a passenger, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the incident in the parking lot of Terminal 2, the Sahar police station official said.

"The driver of the car, identified as Navi Mumbai resident Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre (34), has been arrested for rash driving and negligence. The five injured comprise two foreign nationals, who are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, and three airport crew members, who are undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital," he said.

"Prima facie, it seems Dadanavre pushed the accelerator instead of the brake, which led to the Mercedes car rushing ahead at a speed breaker at airport gate number one. The vehicle has been impounded as part of the probe," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM