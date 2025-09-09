Five injured in AC compressor blast at pizza outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Five people sustained minor injuries after an air conditioner compressor exploded at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Tuesday.

A call regarding the blast was received at 8.55 pm on Monday from a building comprising a basement, ground floor and two upper floors, they said.

"Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Five people who suffered minor injuries were taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged after treatment," a DFS official said.

The cause of the blast is being ascertained, officials added. PTI SSJ MNK MNK