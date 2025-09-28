Five injured in collision between bus, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Sep 28 (PTI) Five people, including the drivers of a private bus and a truck, were injured after the two vehicles collided head-on near Baghpur in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday evening, police said.

The private bus was going from Dasuya to Hoshiarpur. When it reached Baghpur, it rammed into an oncoming truck, they said.

The impact left the bus and truck drivers injured, while three to four passengers sustained injuries. All the injured were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the police said.