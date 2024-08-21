Five injured in explosion due to gas leak

Pune, Aug 21 (PTI) Five persons were injured in an explosion caused by leak of cooking gas from a cylinder in Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune city early on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am in a room in Bauddh Nagar at Pimpri, where the victims reside, a fire brigade official said.

"The explosion took place after one of the residents switched on the gas stove," he said.

The fire brigade officials suspect that gas might have leaked overnight and when the gas stove was turned on, it triggered the explosion.

All five injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. PTI SPK NP