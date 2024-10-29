Five injured in Gurugram flat fire

Gurugram, Oct 29 (PTI) A retired wing commander and four members of his family suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out when they were sleeping in their MG Road flat, police here said on Tuesday.

Firefighters took two hours to bring the blaze -- which erupted early on Tuesday in the 13th floor flat of Essel Tower -- under control, they said.

The family members are undergoing treatment in a private hospital, they police further said.

The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit, they added. PTI COR SZM SZM