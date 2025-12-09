Five injured in leopard attack at beach village in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Five persons, including three members of a rescue team, were injured after a leopard attacked them in Nagaon, a popular beach village in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident triggered panic in the area, they said.

The leopard entered a residential area in Nagaon in the morning and attacked two persons, who managed to save themselves, an official said.

After that, officials of the Nagaon police station and the forest department were alerted, he said.

A forest department team soon reached the spot and launched an operation to trap the feline. However, during their efforts, the leopard attacked three members of the rescue team, the official said.

Attempts are still on to catch the big cat, he added.

Over the past few months, leopard sightings in Pune, Nashik and other districts of Maharashtra have reportedly gone up. PTI COR DC NP