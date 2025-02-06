Five injured in leopard attack near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Five villagers were injured in a leopard attack on Thursday morning in a village bordering the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a forest department official said.

Two of the injured have been referred to a medical college for further treatment, the official said.

A leopard was present in a sugarcane field in the area bordering Bargadpurwa and Karikot villages under the Nishangarha range. The villagers gathered around the field after spotting the leopard, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B. Shivshanker told PTI.

The DFO said the forest staff attempted to scare the animal away using firecrackers.

Startled by the crowd, the leopard attacked one villager before entering a nearby house. Agitated by the villagers gathered near the house, the leopard then attacked four more people before retreating into the forest, he added.

The DFO confirmed that three villagers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the local Community Health Center (CHC) before being discharged.

Two other villagers identified as Ramakant and Shankar Dayal suffered more serious injuries and were referred to the Medical College in Bahraich for better treatment. The other injured villagers identified as Sandeep, Laalta and Virendra were initially treated at Mihinpurwa CHC.

The area was inspected following the incident, the DFO said, adding a cage will be placed near the village in an attempt to capture the leopard.

The villagers have been advised not to venture out alone at night and to travel in groups. LED lights are also being installed in the village. PTI COR CDN AS AS