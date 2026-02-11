Five injured in lift crash at Mumbai highrise

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) At least five persons were injured after a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of an 18-storey residential building in Byculla area of central Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident occurred at Jay Krupa Tower, located at Ghodapdeo Cross Lane No. 1, at around 10 pm, officials said, citing information received from Mumbai Police Control.

According to preliminary information, the lift plunged from the fourth floor following a suspected cable failure, a civic official said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST personnel, ambulances and local ward staff rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Of the five injured persons, three were shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital, one to Balaji Hospital and another to Jaslok Hospital, the official said, adding that an update on their health condition is awaited. PTI KK NSK