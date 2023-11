New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) An LPG cylinder explosion at a house in Dwarka South led to a fire in which five people were injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a flat on Tuesday night.

It is suspected that gas leak led to the incident, police said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and it took two hours to douse the blaze, they said, adding the injured have been admitted to hospital. PTI ALK NSD NSD