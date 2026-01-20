Five injured in LPG cylinder explosion at Dombivli

Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) Five persons were injured in an explosion caused by a leaking LPG cylinder at Navneet Nagar Complex in Dombivli East, a civic official said.

The incident took place due to gas leakage at the house of Ketan Dedhia (35) around midnight on Monday.

When Dedhia, who returned home late at night, switched on a light, there was a massive explosion due to accumulated cooking gas, said a fire brigade official.

"The window panes and even grilles of his flat were blown off," he said.

Dedhia suffered nearly 50 percent burn injuries and was shifted to the Sion hospital in Mumbai. His condition was reported to be serious but stable.

Two neighbours, Mehul Vasad (40) and Vijay Ghor (45), sustained minor injuries. Their flat also suffered partial damage.

Harish Lodhaya (50) and his seven-year-old son Parshwa Harish Lodhaya, who live on a lower floor, were injured when broken window glass and grilles fell on them while they were walking in the building premises.

Authorities urged residents to regularly check domestic gas connections and ensure proper ventilation to prevent such incidents.