Five interstate burglars held, valuables worth Rs 87.48 lakh recovered

Udupi, Sep 21 (PTI) Five interstate burglars were arrested in connection with a jewellery workshop break-in earlier this month and recovered gold, silver and cash worth Rs 87.48 lakh, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.

The accused, all residents of Solapur district in Maharashtra, were identified as Shubham Tanaji Sathe (25), Praveen Appa Sathe (23), Nilesh Bapu Kasturi (19), Sagar Dattatreya Kandgale (32) and Rohit Shrimant Bhagav (25).

The gang had broken into Vaibhav Gold and Silver Melting and Refinery, located near Chittaranjan Circle, on September 8, disabled the CCTV cameras, and fled with 748.8 grams of gold, silver articles, and cash.

Acting on leads, a police team tracked them to Nimhav in Solapur, where the stolen property—valued at Rs 87.48 lakh—was seized along with the car used in the crime.

The operation was led by Inspector Manjunath V Badiger under the supervision of the SP.