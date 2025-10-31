Five jewellers booked for cheating Thane trader of gold worth Rs 1.4 crore

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) Five members of a family of jewellers have been booked in Maharashtra’s Thane city for allegedly cheating a 41-year-old businessman of gold worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore, an official said on Friday.

According to the complainant, who is also in the jewellery business, the accused persons “lured him by assuring that they would supply ‘A-one’ quality gold in exchange for gold jewellery”.

“Under this pretext, they induced the complainant to part with gold jewellery weighing 1,216.38 grams, valued at nearly Rs 1.4 crore. After taking delivery, the accused neither gave him the promised gold nor made any payment,” the official added, quoting from the FIR.

The accused persons subsequently switched off their mobile phones, the complainant said.

A probe into the alleged cheating is underway, said the official from Thane Nagar police station.