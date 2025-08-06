Five judges to take oath in Allahabad HC on Thursday

Prayagraj, Aug 6 (PTI) Five judges will take oath in the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, taking the total strength to 83, according to an order.

The newly appointed judges are Pramod Kumar Srivastava-II, Santosh Rai, Zafeer Ahmad, Abdul Shahid and Tej Pratap Tiwari. They will be administered oath in the Chief Justice's court room.

At present, there are 78 judges working in the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench against the sanctioned strength of 160 judges. With five more appointments, the number of judges will reach up to 83.

On August 4, a notification was issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, New Delhi in this connection.

In exercise of its power assigned by the Constitution of India, the President has appointed five judges for Allahabad High Court. They all belong to higher judicial services (HJS).