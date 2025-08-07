Five judicial officers take oath as Allahabad HC judges

Prayagraj, Aug 7 (PTI) The Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Arun Bhansali, on Thursday administered oath to five new judges in his court room.

The newly-appointed judges include Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava-II, Justice Abdul Shahid, Justice Santosh Rai, Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari and Justice Zafeer Ahmad, all belonging to the Higher Judicial Services (HJS).

The Central government on August 4 notified the appointment of the five judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will now work with 84 judges, including the chief justice, against a sanctioned strength of 160. PTI COR RAJ ARI