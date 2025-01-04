Five juveniles among seven nabbed in east Delhi school student murder case

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has nabbed seven people, including five juveniles, in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old school student in east Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The suspects were planning to flee Delhi when they were nabbed.

The police also recovered the knife used in the murder and other critical evidence.

The Class 9 student was attacked outside a school in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Friday.

"Investigations revealed that during a break at 4 pm, a classmate of the victim allegedly borrowed a mobile phone and made a call. The accused classmate allegedly discussed a dispute with the victim and instructed the person on the line to 'send people'," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Around 6 pm, as the students left the school, the accused classmate was seen waiting outside with a group.

The situation escalated when another juvenile, an accomplice of the accused student, stabbed the victim in his right thigh, causing severe injuries. The attackers then fled the spot, Dhania said.

School staff immediately administered first aid and took the victim student to Hedgewar hospital. He was referred to GTB Hospital due to the severity of the injuries but he succumbed, the police said.

Three specialised teams conducted extensive review of CCTV camera footage, interviewed witnesses and analysed technical evidence to identify the suspects, Dhania said. "Their coordinated efforts led to the apprehension of all seven accused while they attempted to escape." Among those apprehended were five juveniles and two adults -- college student Saarthi (19) and dairy shop owner Aman Kumar (31).

Critical evidence, including the accused's blood-stained clothes and shoes and the knife and its cover, were seized. The police are investigating the specific roles and motives of each individual involved, Dhania said. PTI BM SZM SZM