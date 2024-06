Gwalior (MP), June 7 (PTI) Five juveniles including one allegedly involved in a murder case escaped from an observation home here on Friday morning, police said.

The juveniles broke the ventilator in the bathroom to escape, and before that they changed the direction of a CCTV camera to avoid detection, said an official of Thatipur police station.

Search was on to nab them, he added.

There were a total of 12 juveniles detained at the facility, the official said. PTI COR MAS KRK