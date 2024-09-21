Five juveniles held for killing teen, injuring another in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended five juveniles for allegedly killing a teenager and leaving another injured during a clash with a rival group, officials said on Saturday.

The incident was a fallout of a violent altercation between two rival gangs on the Sunday Bazaar Road in Sangam Vihar at 6 pm on Friday, they said.

During the clash, a juvenile was stabbed over a dozen times by members of the other group and died on the spot, while another managed to run despite being injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said, "During an inquiry, it was revealed that the murder was the result of a rivalry between two local gangs led by Islam and Hari Kishan, both adults," Paweriya said.

He said the victims were the associates of one Islam, a local criminal involved in multiple cases of attempt to murder, robbery, and violations of the arms act in the area. Islam is currently at large.

The team of crime branch apprehended five juveniles, who were allegedly involved in the attack, from Sangam Vihar Friday late night, the officer said.

Paweriya said the apprehended juveniles were associated with Hari Kishan, another local criminal who is currently imprisoned for murder.

Both gangs have been vying for dominance in the area, the officer said.

The DCP added that three knives have been recovered from the accused and further probe was underway. PTI ALK RPA