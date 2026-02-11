Five juveniles held for minor's murder in west Delhi park

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Five juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a minor to death at a park in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at DDA Park where the victim, also a minor, was stabbed on the upper back on February 9. Following this a case was registered.

A senior police officer said there was no clear leads initially and a team was formed to investigate the entire matter.

The team analysed CCTV footage installed at the park and identified five juveniles.

Based on inputs, the main assailant, a 16-year-old boy, was traced and apprehended. During interrogation, he disclosed the role of his associates and led the police to recover the weapon of offence.

Subsequently, the remaining four juveniles -- aged between 16 and 17 years -- were also apprehended, the police said.

Police said that during sustained interrogation, all five juveniles admitted to their involvement in the crime.

The officer said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and the sequence of events leading to the fatal attack. PTI BM NB