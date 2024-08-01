Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Aug 1 (PTI) Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims including two minors were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said.

Three others were injured in the accident that happened at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath police station area around 3 am.

The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar after their vehicle hit an electricity pole.

"A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured," Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told PTI.

Officials said four of the five deceased have been identified as - Rangili Kumari (12), Anjali Kumari (15), Dileep Oraon (29) and Sabita Devi (30).