Five kanwariyas injured after car hits stack of bricks in Jharkhand

Dumka (Jharkhand), Jul 31 (PTI) At least five kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, were injured after their car rammed into a pile of bricks in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in Beltikri village under the Jarmundi police station limits when the devotees were on their way to the Basukinath temple in Dumka after visiting Deoghar's Baidyanath Dham, a senior officer said.

Two of the injured persons are stated to be critical, he said "The injured were brought to the Jarmundi Community Health Centre. The condition of the two injured persons is stated to be critical," Jarmundi police station in-charge Shyamanand Mandal said.

He said that their car rammed into a stack of bricks, kept on the roadside, while saving an e-rickshaw.

The injured are residents of Bagodar in Giridih district, he added.