Five Karnataka Railway stations among 103 Amrit stations to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Five railway stations in Karnataka will be among the 103 'Amrit stations' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate on May 22 from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, Munirabad in Koppal district, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road in Belagavi district and Dharwad are among the five stations to be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

These 103 Amrit stations, situated in 86 districts across 18 states and union territories of India, have been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, the statement said.

Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the ABSS.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience, it added.